Sofía Vergara, Joe Manganiello Settle Divorce

Actors Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello finalized their divorce.

The case is proceeding as an uncontested action meaning, that both parties appeared and "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage ... which is being or has been submitted to the court," according to a filing obtained by People.

Manganiello requested the court to cease spousal support for both parties, with attorney fees to be determined according to the proposed judgment outlined in the documents.

In July, Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 47, said they were getting divorced. The former couple tied the knot in November 2015 and had been married seven years when they shared the news in a statement to Page Six.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara, citing "irreconcilable differences." He stated the date of separation as July 2 and confirmed that a prenuptial agreement was in place.

Subsequently, Vergara submitted a separate filing, requesting the court to honor the terms of the prenup.

In November, Vergara told People that the last year had presented some "very difficult" moments, but that she was staying positive.

"I've had a very interesting year," she said. "I don't want to say 'bad' or anything like that, but it's been very interesting and very difficult.

"I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long. I've seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it's been a weird, weird year."

Vergara also spoke about her split in an interview with Spanish newspaper El País last month, saying that the divorce was the result of not being on the same page in terms of expanding their family.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she explained. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

Vergara, who shares son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, continued: "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children.

"I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."