Celine Dion Releases New Music Amid Her Health Battle

Celine Dion is not letting her health struggles hold her back.

On Thursday the Grammy winner released a lyric video for the title track of her new movie "Love Again," which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Dion.

"You don't have to move a mountain just keep moving/ Every move is a new emotion/ You don't have to find the answers just keep trying," Dion sings on the title track. "The sun will rise again/ The storms subside again/ This is not the end/ And you will love again."

The movie marks Dion's acting debut. In a statement to People, the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker said she had "a lot of fun" filming.

"And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever," she added. "I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too."

The movie and soundtrack, which features five new songs by Dion, come months after the singer-songwriter revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms.

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said in a video posted to Instagram in December. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

Dion went on to explain that the spasms "affect every aspect of my daily life," sometimes "causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to." However, she was determined to return to the stage again.

"All I know is singing," she said. "It's what I've done all my life. And it's what I love to do the most."