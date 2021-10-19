×
Tags: Hollywood | celine dion | show | las vegas | nevada | muscle spasms | health

Celine Dion Delays Opening of Vegas Show Due to Spasms

celine dion is on the cesars palace marquee in las vegas, nevada
(Kobby Dagan/Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 12:27 PM

Celine Dion is delaying the opening of her new Las Vegas show due to muscle spasms that have kept her from performing.

A statement posted on her website Tuesday said the singer has been having severe and persistent muscle spasms and she is being evaluated and treated by a medical team.

"I'm heartbroken by this," Dion said in the statement. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words."

Shows scheduled for the Resorts World Theatre on Nov. 5 through Nov. 20 and Jan. 19 through Feb. 5, 2022, are being canceled. The statement said, her world tour is still scheduled to resume in March 2022.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


