Celine Dion Cancels North American Tour Over Health Issue

Celine Dion has canceled the North American dates of her Courage world tour next year due to the same health issues that forced her to scrap the start of her Las Vegas comeback residency last year.

An announcement was made Saturday on the singer's website in a statement explaining that the concert dates from March 9 through April 22 had been canceled as Dion continues to recover from "recent health issues."

"Celine had completed the first 52 shows on the tour before the pandemic emerged in March 2020, but recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped," the statement read. "Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."

Commenting on the cancellations, Dion said she was "really hoping" she would have fully recovered "by now," adding that she had to "be more patient" and follow the regimen her doctors had prescribed.

"There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road," she said. "I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.

"Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."

During the last few decades, Dion has delivered enormously successful residencies in Las Vegas. Last year, she was set to perform a new show in the new Resorts World Theatre on the Strip, but in October revealed that she had to cancel the first two sets of shows in November, January and February for health reasons.

At the time, her team explained that Dion was unable to participate in ongoing rehearsals for the show due to her symptoms, according to Variety.