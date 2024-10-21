Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Arrested for Child Neglect, Drugs

Rosie O’Donnell's adoptive daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, was arrested twice over the past month on drug and child neglect charges in Wisconsin.

Court records show that the 27-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the Marinette County Jail on Sep. 17. She faces felony charges for maintaining a drug trafficking location, child neglect, and methamphetamine possession, along with multiple misdemeanor drug charges, according to WJW.

Court records indicate that Chelsea was released on a $2,000 bond, but she was arrested again in Oconto County on Oct.11. Her next court appearance is scheduled for early November.

Rosie, who adopted Chelsea with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, broke her silence over the weekend on her daughter's legal troubles. Taking to Instagram, the 62-year-old comedian and television personality posted a photo of her eldest daughter.

"Chelsea is in the news today – this is a photo from a better time – here is the family comment," Rosie said in the post. "Sadly this is not new for our family – Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade – we (are) all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."

Chelsea, who is the mother of Skylar (5), Riley (3), Avery (2), and Atlas (11 months), was first arrested in September in Marinette County, Wisconsin on felony charges for child neglect, maintaining a drug trafficking location, and methamphetamine possession. Additionally, she was charged with misdemeanor offenses, including possession of THC, illegally obtained prescriptions, drug paraphernalia, and domestic abuse, according to court records obtained by E! News.

On Oct. 14, just three days after her latest arrest in nearby Oconto County, prosecutors filed additional charges against Chelsea, including felony possession of methamphetamine and narcotics, bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts for drug paraphernalia possession and resisting or obstructing an officer.