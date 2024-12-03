Wynonna Judd's Daughter Arrested for Third Time in Months

Grace Kelley, daughter of country music star Wynonna Judd, was arrested for the third time this year with reports indicating she was apprehended after stealing a church van.

Kelley, 28, was arrested Sunday in Albemarle County, Virginia, and faces seven charges, including three counts of felony grand larceny, People confirmed, citing the Albermarle County Police Department.

According to People, Kelley also was charged with driving without a license, destruction of property with intent, failure to use headlights, and setting in motion a vehicle with intent to commit a crime.

The Daily Progress reported that Kelley was arrested after stealing a Charlottesville church's van.

The Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene confirmed the theft and launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a new van.

"The van was damaged during the theft and after being inspected by a body shop, the insurance has determined it to be a total loss," Pastor Kent Hart said, adding that the church was small and could not afford to buy another van.

"We want the community to know that on a personal level, we have forgiven Grace Kelley," added Hart.

Speaking with People, Hart said he hoped the community would assist the church.

"I'm not sure what we would get from Grace, as far as replacement, and we're not really even going that way. We're just forgiving her, and we're trusting the Lord to provide for our needs," he said.

Kelley was first arrested in Alabama in April for indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, with a subsequent charge of soliciting prostitution. She pled guilty to public lewdness and obstruction, receiving a 60-day jail sentence but was released on May 23.

In August, she was arrested in Georgia for fleeing police, driving with a suspended license, and motorcycle equipment violations, but was released on bond.