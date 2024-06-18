Carrie Underwood, Family Safe After House Fire

Carrie Underwood, her family, and pets are all safe after her home outside of Nashville caught fire Sunday night.

Dinah Wade, a spokesperson with Williamson County Fire and Rescue, confirmed the incident, noting that fire crews used a 1,000-gallon water tank installed at the family's home to extinguish the blaze Sunday night, according to USA Today.

The root of the fire was traced to an off-road UVT parked in the singer's garage that caught fire. Four people and three pets were inside the home at the time but managed to escape without injuries.

"One of the pets would not leave the homeowner's side," Wade said, adding the fire crew arrived at the scene to find flames erupting from the garage.

A spokesman for Underwood confirmed the fire, stating it was quickly contained. According to spokesman Brad Cafarelli, the primary residence was undamaged, though Wade mentioned a smoke odor inside.

The blaze took several hours to extinguish due to hidden fire pockets within the wall. The home remains intact and currently, there is no cost estimate for the damages. The home was sold in 2008 for $5.5 million in 2008 and appraised at a little more than $11 million in 2024.

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher share two sons, 9-year-old Isaiah and 5-year-old Jacob. She previously opened up about prioritizing family amid a busy career.

"Our lives are so crazy as it is. But you just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family," she told People in 2017. "That's what it's all about."

In 2020, during an episode of "Today," she opened up about spending time with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've never been in one place for this long in the past 15-plus years of my career, so it's been really great to just really get to know them and watch them grow — especially Jake," she said at the time. "It's such a critical time in his life, and I'm never gonna get it back. So we're just trying to enjoy it."