Goldie Hawn on Home Invasion: Knocked Down My Door

Goldie Hawn shared details about two home invasions she and husband Kurt Russell endured four months apart at their Los Angeles home.

During an appearance on a new episode of "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" on SiriusXM, Hawn, 78, said the first incident took place when she and Russell, 73, were out for dinner.

"We came back and then went in the house, and I saw this thing was on like, 'Mutiny on the Bounty.' I can't believe I remember what I was watching, but anyway, I said, 'I think I'm gonna go to bed,'" she recalled, according to the New York Post.

The actor recounted the scene she was met with upon entering her room.

"They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets, and they completely knocked down my door, which was a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated," she said. "They got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean. So I'm thinking, Oh my god. Well, the chances are, I guess that's it."

Hawn said she thought the first invasion would be the last. But four months later, she was victim to another one.

At the time, Hawn was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise from above.

"It was just like … was that a sonic boom?" she said. "Did somebody jump somewhere? As it turned out, the next day we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."

After that incident, Hawn said she has had a guard with her, "especially" when she is alone.

Last year, Hawn opened up about a different kind of encounter.

Appearing on Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk, she claimed to have had two separate experiences with aliens. The first incident took place near the desert in California after a night of dancing while sleeping in one of her fellow dancer's cars.

"I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads," Hawn said, according to People.

She described the aliens as being "silver in color" with a "slash for a mouth," a "tiny little nose" and "no ears."

"They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject. And they were droning," Hawn said. "I could not move. I was paralyzed … I didn't know if it was real or not real."

Eventually, Hawn said, she was able to break free, "like bursting out of a force field."

Hawn said a second incident took place while she was in Avebury, London, and had a dream about six lights appearing on "some little mountains across the valley." Later, she and her friend visited a location in Avebury resembling her dream, finding a crop circle shaped like a heart.

Hawn acknowledged that she would never be certain if it was a sign.