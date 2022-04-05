Cardi B Deletes Twitter, Instagram After Clashing With Fans

Cardi B lashed out at fans on Twitter and then promptly deleted her account when she found herself being trolled on the social media platform.

At issue were comments made about the rapper not attending the 2022 Grammys over the weekend because of her children.

"I'm deleting my twitter but On God I hate this … dumbass fan base," Cardi fired back, according to Fox News. "You got the slow … dragging my kids all cause y'all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn't the … ? When the … I hinted I was going ? just … stupid I can't I needs to protect myself."

Cardi B's tweet prompted backlash from critics who ridiculed her.

"I bet yo son wouldnt like for you to be on your … while teasing us fans and not ever dropping music," one Twitter user wrote, according to Fox News. In response, the star wrote: "I hope your moms die," the outlet noted.

A second Twitter user suggested Cardi B's son was autistic.

"@iamcardib do you kiss your @utistic child with that mouth?" the troll tweeted, according to Fox News.

"None of my kids are autistic," Cardi replied via the outlet. "Don't project wat u got on my kids the …"

After deleting her account, Cardi B went live on Instagram, which she also later deleted, to explain her behavior.

"Why would I show up for one nomination?" she explained. "If you bring up my son, I wish the worst on you. I hate you."

Cardi also addressed the autism tweet, explaining that she did not say there was anything wrong with people who had autism, she just did not want people to "put that on my … kid."

Commenting on her decision to skip the Grammys, Cardi B, who was up for nomination for best rap performance this year but lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties," and said she did not see the point considering she did not have any new music.

"I gotta prep today and I gotta prep tomorrow," she said. "So Tuesday, I'm going far away and … finish the … album. I'm doing a red carpet soon and it's gonna be great, but I don't like it when … attack me to do some … and then call me lazy because I'm not doing it. One thing I hate is when people call me lazy because I work so … much. And that's why I'm … mad."