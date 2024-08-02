Cardi B Reveals She's Pregnant After Filing for Divorce From Offset

Cardi B is pregnant with her third child.

The singer announced the news via an Instagram post on Thursday — a day after filing for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset.

"With every ending comes a new beginning!" Cardi B wrote. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you. You have brought me more love, more life, and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"

The rapper continued: "I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns, and test laying down, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"

On Wednesday, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after six years of marriage. A representative released a statement to People confirming the news but noting that "it's not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming."

Cardi B is seeking primary custody of their children — 2-year-old son Wave Set and 6-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari. Offset also has sons from previous relationships — Jordan, 14, and Kody, 8 — and a daughter, Kalea Marie, 9.

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in September 2017 but several separations marked their marriage amid allegations of infidelity, which Offset has denied. They announced a split in 2018 but reconciled only for Cardi B to file for divorce in September 2020, which was later withdrawn.

Cardi B addressed their tumultuous relationship in an interview with Elle that same year.

"I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship," she said.

"It's always us against the world."