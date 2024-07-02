Jamie Foxx Recalls Mysterious Illness Began With 'Bad Headache'

Jamie Foxx has shed light on the medical emergency that led to his hospitalization last year.

The Oscar-winning actor remained vague and avoided explaining the incident's exact cause, which unfolded in April 2023, but recently shared that it began with a "severe headache."

"I asked my boy for an Advil," Foxx said at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, according to Variety. Snapping his fingers, he added, "I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything. So they told me — I'm in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. … They gave me a cortisone shot."

Pointing to his head, Foxx explained that doctors told him that "something's going on up there" but he did not want to reveal any additional details "on camera."

Earlier this year, Foxx teased details of the medical emergency while accepting the African American Film Critics Association's Producers Award for his company Foxxhole Productions at the 7th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon.

"I had some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was in dire straits," he said at the time, according to People.

"Everybody wants to know what happened, and I'm gonna tell you what happened, but I got to do it in my way," he continued, explaining he would detail his health journey in an upcoming stand-up comedy special.

Foxx also opened up about the experience in December during an emotional acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles.

"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things," Foxx said as he accepted the Vanguard Award for his performance in "The Burial," according to People.

"It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too," he added.

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different."

"I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough when you almost," he added, "when it's almost over, when you see the tunnel."

Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, first revealed her father had suffered a "medical complication" in a statement in April, noting that, "due to quick action and great care," he was "already on his way to recovery."