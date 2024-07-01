Michael J. Fox Joins Coldplay Onstage at Music Festival

Michael J. Fox caused a sensation over the weekend when he made a surprise appearance on stage with Coldplay at the Glastonbury music festival in England.

The "Back to the Future" star, who has been battling Parkinson's Disease since 1991, showed off his guitar-playing skills when he joined the band in a wheelchair during the encore section of their show, the New York Post reported.

Cheers erupted from the 120,000-strong crowd when Fox jammed with frontman Chris Martin as he launched into a freestyle riff in the middle of their 2021 hit "Humankind."

"Here is another legendary Michael," Martin said as Fox was wheeled onto the stage after introducing festival founder Sir Michael Eavis. "One who just totally rocks. With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff: ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox."

Addressing the audience after Fox left the stage, Martin shared that the actor was the reason he formed Coldplay.

"Especially thank you to the main reason why we're in a band, is because of watching 'Back to the Future,'" he told the crowd.

"So thank you to our hero forever, and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox," Martin added. "Thank you so much, our hero."

Taking to Instagram Sunday after the event, Fox thanked Coldplay for having him on stage,

"Glastonbury all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us. And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy and Phil," the actor wrote alongside a series of photos showing his time at the fest. "Oh yeah in case you were wondering…it was f*cking mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay's time."

Coldplay delivered a historical set at the festival as it became the first band to headline the five-day event for the fifth time. Also performing were a series of acclaimed artists including Dua Lipa and Shania Twain.