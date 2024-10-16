WATCH TV LIVE

Springsteen on Wife's Cancer Battle: 'It's a Tough Disease'

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 12:31 PM EDT

Bruce Springsteen shared a health update on his wife, Patti Scialfa, who revealed her multiple myeloma diagnosis last month.

The "Born in the USA" rocker, 75, opened up about his wife's health in the new ABC News special "Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets," for which a trailer was released Tuesday. 

"She's doing good," Springsteen told  ABC News host George Stephanopoulos of Scialfa, 71, who is also a member of the E Street Band, according to People. "We caught it early, which was important."

"It's a tough disease. It's very fatiguing," Springsteen added, explaining why they eventually went public with the news. "She hadn't played in the band in a long time, and people, I don't think, knew why. 'Where's Patti?'"

Scialfa shared her diagnosis in the documentary, "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band," saying she learned she had multiple myeloma six years ago.

"I've been performing with this band for 40 years. With those first performances, it felt so good to be back onstage. Touring has become a challenge for me," she said in the documentary. "In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma.

"[The illness] affects my immune system so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go. Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that's been a treat. That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that."

Scialfa has been a member of the E Street Band since 1984, contributing backing vocals during the "Born in the USA" tour. She and Springsteen began a romantic relationship after his divorce from Julianne Phillips, and they were married in 1991.

Bruce Springsteen shared a health update on his wife, Patti Scialfa, who revealed her multiple myeloma diagnosis last month.

