paul mccartney, roasts, bruce springsteen

As Bruce Springsteen became the first international artist to be awarded a fellowship in the 80-year history of the Ivors Academy, Paul McCartney did not resist teasing the New Jersey rock star by stating he has "never worked a day in his life."

McCartney was on hand to induct Springsteen at Grosvenor House in London Thursday night. But it was not long before the roasting began.

"I couldn’t think of a more fitting recipient," McCartney said, according to The Guardian. "Except maybe Bob Dylan. Or Paul Simon, or Billy Joel, or Beyoncé, or Taylor Swift. The list goes on … He’s known as the American working man, but he admits he’s never worked a day in his life."

McCartney went on to reminisce about a 2022 performance the duo did on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage, calling Springsteen "a lovely boy."

The fellowship is the highest honor granted by the Ivors Academy, the United Kingdom’s professional association for songwriters and composers.

"There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship," Tom Gray, chair of the academy, said in a statement to CNN.

"Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories."

Springsteen, who received a standing ovation, accepted the honor with a hoarse voice, attributing it to singing in the British rain the evening before.

"I’m gonna sound really weird up here because I sang in the rain, all night last night," he said in his speech before thanking UK fans and audiences as well as musicians and artists for inspiring him.

"Their depth of knowledge of my work and their dedication constantly keeps me invested here, keeps me coming back to these shores," Springsteen said of his fans. "So that I can dig deeper, and so that I can deal more faithfully with my audience’s joys and concerns."