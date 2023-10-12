×
Tags: bruce springsteen | peptic ulcer | tour

Bruce Springsteen: Fighting 'Monster' Health Battle

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 11:22 AM EDT

Rocker Bruce Springsteen shared a health update after postponing the remainder of his 2023 tour dates last month due to peptic ulcer disease.

During his SiriusXM E Street Radio show "From My Home to Yours," Springsteen, who introduced himself as "your favorite rock star with a b***h of a bellyache," apologized to fans for having to cancel shows.

"Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding," he said, according to the New York Post. "I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still, unfortunately, rocking my internal world."

Last month, Springsteen, 74, and the E Street Band announced that their 2023 tour will be postponed until 2024 "out of an abundance of caution."

Springsteen had previously revealed the postponement of all his September tour dates due to treatment for symptoms linked to the disease, which causes ulcers in the stomach or small intestine, leading to heartburn, nausea, and stomach pain.

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support," Springsteen said in a statement at the time. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

News of Springsteen's illness first emerged in May, when he postponed three dates. His 2023 tour, the first in six years, kicked off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, before 20,000 fans. 

Sixteen shows have been rescheduled for 2024, when Springsteen and his band perform all over North America from March through September, the Post reported.

"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," a statement on his Instagram said at the time. "We've been having a blast at our US shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


