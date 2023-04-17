Bruce Springsteen Day Declared in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared Sept. 23 Bruce Springsteen Day.

"Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians — and New Jerseyans — of all time," Murphy said on Saturday at the American Music Honors, an event at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, according to The Guardian.

Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa were unable to attend the event after contracting COVID-19, but looked on via video.

"It is important we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making … a repository that will inspire tomorrow's songwriters and singers," Murphy added.

Comedian Jon Stewart, who was hosting the event, stated that Springsteen and Scialfa looked "eerily healthy."

"They're alive. Don't overreact," Stewart told concerned attendees. "You can still see them in concert. They're home sitting by the fire eating French onion soup."

Springsteen, who turns 74 on Sept. 23, and Scialfa tested positive for COVID-19 after a concert at the Prudential Center in Newark on Friday. The show is part of a series of U.S. dates to promote Springsteen's 21st studio album, "Only the Strong Survive."

Last month, Springsteen and his legendary rock group the E Street Band postponed concerts in Connecticut, New York, and Ohio "due to illness," according to Billboard.

No further details were provided, but E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt addressed the matter while responding to a concerned fan.

"No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon," Van Zandt tweeted.

Three of Springsteen's bandmates were forced to bow out of a performance earlier this year. Van Zandt and violinist and vocalist Soozie Tyrell tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before their American Airlines Center concert in Dallas on Feb. 10, and Scialfa, who is a singer and guitarist, was also absent for undisclosed reasons.