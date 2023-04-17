×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bruce springsteen | day | new jersey | covid-19

Bruce Springsteen Day Declared in New Jersey

By    |   Monday, 17 April 2023 11:23 AM EDT

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared Sept. 23 Bruce Springsteen Day. 

"Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians — and New Jerseyans — of all time," Murphy said on Saturday at the American Music Honors, an event at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, according to The Guardian

Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa were unable to attend the event after contracting COVID-19, but looked on via video.

"It is important we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making … a repository that will inspire tomorrow's songwriters and singers," Murphy added. 

Comedian Jon Stewart, who was hosting the event, stated that Springsteen and Scialfa looked "eerily healthy." 

"They're alive. Don't overreact," Stewart told concerned attendees. "You can still see them in concert. They're home sitting by the fire eating French onion soup."

Springsteen, who turns 74 on Sept. 23, and Scialfa tested positive for COVID-19 after a concert at the Prudential Center in Newark on Friday. The show is part of a series of U.S. dates to promote Springsteen's 21st studio album, "Only the Strong Survive."

Last month, Springsteen and his legendary rock group the E Street Band postponed concerts in Connecticut, New York, and Ohio "due to illness," according to Billboard. 

No further details were provided, but E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt addressed the matter while responding to a concerned fan.

"No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon," Van Zandt tweeted.

Three of Springsteen's bandmates were forced to bow out of a performance earlier this year. Van Zandt and violinist and vocalist Soozie Tyrell tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before their American Airlines Center concert in Dallas on Feb. 10, and Scialfa, who is a singer and guitarist, was also absent for undisclosed reasons.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared Sept. 23 Bruce Springsteen Day. 
bruce springsteen, day, new jersey, covid-19
343
2023-23-17
Monday, 17 April 2023 11:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved