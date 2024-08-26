Bruce Springsteen Denies Farewell Tour Rumors: 'We Ain't Quitting'

Bruce Springsteen has shut down rumors of his retirement after more than five decades on the music scene.

The music icon and the E Street Band are currently on tour, having played across the U.S. and Europe despite various setbacks that have sparked speculation over a farewell tour. But Springsteen made it clear Friday during a performance at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia that he is not hanging up his guitar any time soon.

"We've been around for 50 [expletive] years, and we ain't quitting," he said, according to Billboard, firmly adding that there will be "no farewell tour for the E Street Band."

Springsteen's declaration echoes remarks by E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who also dismissed rumors of a farewell tour.

"I don't see the end anywhere in sight, to be honest, especially in Europe, where we're bigger than we've ever been. I think we can play every summer for evermore, man," he said recently, according to Billboard.

Springsteen launched a major tour last February, marking his first U.S. performance since 2016, but he has faced recurring health issues, notably a severe peptic ulcer which delayed the tour last year.

In October, Springsteen opened up about his health during his SiriusXM E Street Radio show "From My Home To Yours."

"Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding," he said, according to the New York Post. "I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still, unfortunately, rocking my internal world."

Van Zandt later shared a health update, saying that The Boss was "all good" amid his health issues, adding that the band would "come back stronger than ever" when it resumed touring.

He also admitted that Springsteen's peptic ulcer disease came as a surprise.

"I got to tell you the truth, we had no idea how much pain [Springsteen] was in," Van Zandt told USA Today in November. "We were just as surprised as everyone else to learn the extent of his illness," he continued, adding that it was "remarkable" to learn that Springsteen "had been in pain for five shows."

"He is just a tough guy," Van Zandt said.