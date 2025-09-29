Bruce Springsteen: America Is Worth Fighting For

Bruce Springsteen told the New York Film Festival on Sunday that America remains "worth fighting for," even in what he called dangerous and divisive times.

The 76-year-old musician made the comments before performing an acoustic version of his song "Land of Hope and Dreams" at the premiere of "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere."

"These days, we have daily events reminding us of the fact that we're living through these particularly dangerous times," Springsteen said, according to USA Today. "I spent my life on the road. I've been moving around the world as kind of a musical ambassador for America, trying to measure the distance between American reality, where we've often fallen short of our ideals and the American dream."

He added, "But as bad as it feels right now, for a lot of folks out there, she continues to be a land of hope and dreams. Not of fear or divisiveness or government censorship or hatred. That America is worth fighting for. So it's in that spirit, I brought along my lifelong weapon of choice: the guitar."

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump took aim at Springsteen for comments the musician made about America being "in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

"In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration," Springsteen said during the opening night of a European tour with his E Street Band in Manchester, England, in May, according to the Independent.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring."

Trump later took to social media to tear into "dumb as a rock" Springsteen.

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.

"If I wasn't elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn't have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is 'dumb as a rock,' and couldn't see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out ‘prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just 'standard fare.' Then we'll all see how it goes for him!"