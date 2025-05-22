Springsteen Cover Band Dumped by New Jersey Bar

They didn't do it, but they're paying the price. A New Jersey rock band that plays Bruce Springsteen's hit songs has reportedly been dropped by a Jersey Shore bar from a performance scheduled for May 30.

NJ.com reported that recent comments from Springsteen, the Oscar- and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, about President Donald Trump were too much for the bar to bear.

The local band, No Surrender, was told by the bar owner that his patrons would not appreciate a show focused on Springsteen's work. He reportedly said his clientele stands for the national anthem, indicating Springsteen's criticism of Trump could create problems.

Springsteen told an audience in Manchester, England, that his country, the United States, "is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

He went on to tell the crowd, "Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring."

The ensuing response from Trump included a verbal slap and a viral meme.

And for the owner of Riv's Toms River Hub, NJ.com reported, the negativity was not something he thinks his patrons would handle well. It ended with the band members saying they found a new gig for that night.

Springsteen's band is scheduled to tour venues in Europe through early July. He released a digital EP on Wednesday that included his comments to the audience in Manchester.