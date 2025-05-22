WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: springsteen | bar | trump | dumped | controversy

Springsteen Cover Band Dumped by New Jersey Bar

By    |   Thursday, 22 May 2025 03:52 PM EDT

They didn't do it, but they're paying the price. A New Jersey rock band that plays Bruce Springsteen's hit songs has reportedly been dropped by a Jersey Shore bar from a performance scheduled for May 30.

NJ.com reported that recent comments from Springsteen, the Oscar- and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, about President Donald Trump were too much for the bar to bear.

The local band, No Surrender, was told by the bar owner that his patrons would not appreciate a show focused on Springsteen's work. He reportedly said his clientele stands for the national anthem, indicating Springsteen's criticism of Trump could create problems.

Springsteen told an audience in Manchester, England, that his country, the United States, "is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

He went on to tell the crowd, "Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring."

The ensuing response from Trump included a verbal slap and a viral meme.

And for the owner of Riv's Toms River Hub, NJ.com reported, the negativity was not something he thinks his patrons would handle well. It ended with the band members saying they found a new gig for that night.

Springsteen's band is scheduled to tour venues in Europe through early July. He released a digital EP on Wednesday that included his comments to the audience in Manchester.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A New Jersey rock band that plays Bruce Springsteen's hit songs has reportedly been dropped by a Jersey Shore bar from a performance scheduled for May 30.
springsteen, bar, trump, dumped, controversy
241
2025-52-22
Thursday, 22 May 2025 03:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved