Trump: Springsteen Should 'Keep His Mouth Shut'

President Donald Trump used social media to tear into "dumb as a rock" Bruce Springsteen for criticizing him and his administration while performing overseas.

During the opening night of a European tour with his E Street Band on Wednesday in Manchester, England, Springsteen told the crowd that America "is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

Trump commented about the left-leaning liberal musician on his social media platform Friday morning.

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.

"If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is 'dumb as a rock,' and couldln’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just 'standard fare.' Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"

Springsteen has been a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party and is a close friend of former President Barack Obama, The Guardian reported. The rock 'n' roll star campaigned for Obama during two presidential runs.

Springsteen also supported the campaigns of former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

During a short Instagram video in which he endorsed Harris, Springsteen said Trump was "the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime."

Springsteen, 75, performed a series of concerts for Harris in late October, when he was joined by Obama.