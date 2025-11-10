Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After Deactivating Account

Britney Spears has reactivated her Instagram account less than a week after taking it down following public scrutiny over claims made in her ex-husband Kevin Federline's recently released memoir.

The 43-year-old singer marked her return with a post featuring a screenshot from a short video of herself standing near a closet in lingerie and boots.

In the caption, Spears reflected on her year and mentioned "Draw the Circle," a 2012 Christian book by pastor Mark Batterson that encourages readers to pray for 40 days.

"So much has happened this year, it's crazy. ... I try to live within my means and the book, Draw the Circle is an incredible perspective. Get your ballerina, circle, and own your boundaries," she wrote.

"It's incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it's important to do you and keep it simple," she added. "I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later."

Her return follows a wave of media attention over Federline's memoir, "You Thought You Knew," which accuses Spears of erratic behavior during their marriage and while parenting their two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline.

Among the allegations, Federline claimed Spears once watched their teenage children sleep while she held a knife.

A representative for Spears dismissed the allegations, telling Page Six, "With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin.

"All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir."

Spears' Instagram disappearance came shortly after she addressed Federline's claims on social media.

On Oct. 15, she posted on X criticizing what she described as "white lies" in his book and accused him of "constant gaslighting."

She also shared frustration over her strained relationship with her sons, writing that she had "always pleaded and screamed to have a life" with them but had seen them only a handful of times in recent years.

"Relationships with teenage boys is complex," she wrote. "I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me.

"They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."

Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2007. Following Spears' 2008 conservatorship, Federline was awarded primary custody of their two sons.

Spears later regained 30% custodial rights before the conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

Since then, the singer has frequently used social media to comment on her personal life and experiences during the 13-year legal arrangement.