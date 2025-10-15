Kevin Federline 'Sounds the Alarm' on Britney Spears

Kevin Federline has said his ex-wife, Britney Spears, "needs help," voicing serious concern over her mental health and behavior.

In an interview released Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight, the 47-year-old former dancer said he is concerned about the future of their two sons and believes the situation is more severe than it appears publicly.

"I'm really worried," Federline said. "I'm absolutely — as a father — terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable."

He and Spears, 43, share two children, Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19.

Kevin Federline added that he felt compelled to speak out about the singer's condition.

"I kinda have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, someway, I just wish that their mom would get help," he said.

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007.

His remarks come as he prepares for the release of his memoir, "You Thought You Knew," which is set to be published on Oct. 21.

Federline said the book briefly addresses his concerns but refrains from going into personal details.

"I'm not going to get into details, because I'm not going to just expose her personal life. But it's 10x worse than anything I've said in my book," he claimed.

Federline said he has stayed largely silent over the years "for the sake of his family," and has encouraged his sons to maintain a relationship with their mother.

"I pray to God every day that she gets the help that she needs or wakes up and realizes that you have two sons right there in front of you that are screaming for a life with you," he said.

"I realized that my sons don't know the woman that I married."

A representative for Spears rejected the allegations.

"With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin," the spokesperson told Page Six.

"All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir."

Court records show Spears' child support payments to Federline ended in late 2024 after 17 years.

She had previously paid about $40,000 per month until Sean Preston turned 18 in 2023, and continued with $20,000 monthly payments until last year, Page Six reported.

According to The New York Times, Federline writes in his memoir that he feared Spears was "racing toward something irreversible," saying, "the clock is ticking, and we're getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don't change."

He also alleges that Spears once watched their sons sleep "with a knife in her hand."

Spears, who was under a 13-year conservatorship until 2021, has recently drawn renewed public concern.

Sources told Page Six last month that she has declined offers for mental health treatment.