Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account After Erratic Posts

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account following weeks of erratic social media activity and renewed public tension with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, over his forthcoming memoir.

As of Sunday, the 43-year-old singer's Instagram account was no longer visible, showing a notice that her "profile may have been removed."

The deletion followed a series of posts that drew concern from fans, including videos of Spears dancing at home with cryptic captions referencing her two sons, Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19.

Comments on the posts had been disabled.

On Oct. 7, Spears uploaded a video showing visible bruises on her arms and bandages on her hands and wrists.

She wrote that she had fallen down a flight of stairs and mentioned her sons' recent departure for Hawaii, where they live with Federline, 47.



"My boys had to leave and go back to Maui," she wrote, according to People. "This is the way I express myself and pray through art … father who art in heaven …

"I'm not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!"

She added, "Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend's house … it was horrible.

"It snaps out now and then, not sure if it's broken but for now it's snapped in !!! Thank u god."

In another post shared on Oct. 19, Spears appeared to reflect on spending four months in rehab in 2018 while under her 13-year conservatorship, claiming "brain damage happened to me."

Accompanying a photo of herself on horseback, she referenced the film "Maleficent," writing, "Remember the king tried to kill her but instead a guy secretly took her wings … anything holy is never forgotten."

Spears linked the images to her own experiences, adding that she had endured a "traumatic experience."

She described the circumstances in her 2023 memoir, "The Woman in Me." She referenced a time when she said she was "illegally forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere."

Federline's memoir, "You Thought You Knew," includes allegations about Spears' behavior during their marriage and as a parent, according to excerpts published by multiple outlets.

He also expressed fears that "something bad" might happen to her.

Spears responded publicly on X on Oct. 15, accusing Federline of "constantly gaslighting" her and exploiting her pain.

"To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain …," she wrote.

She also criticized his media appearances, asking, "Why is HE SO ANGRY… and what's scary is he's convincing. It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you [expletive] serious …"

A representative for Spears issued a statement to People on Oct. 14, saying, "With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin.

"All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir."