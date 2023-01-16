Britney Spears Breaks Silence Amid Reports of 'Meltdown'

Britney Spears addressed a report that she had a "meltdown" at a restaurant in California over the weekend, saying that she was "a little drunk."

TMZ published a story on Saturday reporting stating that the pop star "caused a scene" while having dinner with husband Sam Asghari at Joey in Woodland Hills, California, on Friday.

Witnesses told TMZ that Spears became "manic" and started yelling and talking gibberish when patrons took out their cellphones to take photos and video of her, prompting Asghari to storm out of the eatery.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Spears criticized the media for its portrayal of events.

"I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE!!!" she wrote. "I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!"

Asghari also spoke out about the media reports, writing on Instagram: "Don’t believe what you read online people."

A restaurant employee talked to Page Six about the incident.

"The disruptor wasn’t Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent," the employee said, adding that Spears "was understandably upset" and that Asghari "only left briefly to get their car, but he did not storm out."

Spears spent nearly 14 years under a conservatorship, put in place in 2008, after she was taken to a psychiatric hospital after a highly publicized meltdown at a hair salon. The conservatorship allowed her now-estranged father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal and financial affairs.

"My understanding of a conservatorship is to help someone regain their life and return back to society, and to be able to live normally. I want to say that I made a difference," Jamie Spears said in an interview with the Daily Mail in December. "There were a few people behind me that really helped bring it to a point where we could help her."