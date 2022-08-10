Britney Spears Returns to Music With Elton John Collaboration

Pop star Britney Spears marked her return to music by collaborating with music icon Elton John.

Spears has not released any new music since she teamed with the Backstreet Boys in 2020 for the song "Matches." Fans were hopeful that after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November, she would be eager to get back into the studio, but speculation emerged that she may not return to music at all.

Those rumors were laid to rest this week with an announcement by Universal Music's Interscope Records which revealed in a statement to USA Today that Spears and John will collaborate on a new song, "Hold Me Closer."

An official release date has not been listed, but John confirmed the news of the single on Instagram with a post that featured the song's title accompanied by a rose and a rocket emoji.

John has previously praised Spears, saying he enjoyed her music.

"I do like Britney Spears. I think she's cute. I think she's fun," said John, according to USA Today. "I think she makes great pop records."

The "Candle in the Wind" hitmaker last year announced his retirement, saying he will embark on one last tour before ending his decadeslong musical career. He first shared the news during an interview with CNN.

"I've been touring since I was 17 with various bands. I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye," he said upon announcement of the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

John said his priorities had changed after he and his husband, David Furnish, took in children, which is why he wanted to bid farewell to life on the road.

"We had children and had changed our lives, and in 2015 we sat down with their school schedule and we said, 'I'm going to miss too much of this,'" John said, adding that he decided that this would be his last tour back in 2015. "I can't go on forever."