Britney Spears Selling $12M Mansion Months After Purchasing It

Britney Spears is selling her $11.8 million Calabasas, California, home just over six months after purchasing it, according to reports.

The pop singer snapped up the sprawling 11,650-sqare-foot property in June last year — a significant step marking the first bit of real estate the pop icon had purchased since her controversial conservatorship ended in November, 2021. However, sources told TMZ Spears "hasn't fallen in love with the new home" she shares with husband Sam Asghari, and plans to put it on the market.

Located in the Estate At The Oaks neighborhood, the six-bedroom house, which used to be owned by Justin and Hailey Bieber, is over almost 12,000 square feet and sits on 1.6 acres, according to Pop Crush.

The mansion comprises custom chandeliers, a wine cellar, a movie theater, and a pool with waterfalls and a water slide and is located down the street from her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and their two boys Sean, 17 and Jayden, 16.

At the time of the purchase, sources told People that Spears "loves her new house," which she picked out with Asghari.

"She wanted a fresh start with Sam," an insider noted. "It's been very important to her to have a home that she picked up without having to ask for approval from [dad Jamie Spears]."

Spears still owns her Thousand Oaks mansion, which she purchases back in 2015 for $7.5 million. The five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half-bathroom Italianate villa is complete with a three-hole golf course, a 1,200-square-foot poolside pavilion as well as a six-car garage and tennis court, according to Forbes.

It is unclear whether Spears will choose to make that mansion her new home or whether she will choose to look for a new property to move into, TMZ noted.