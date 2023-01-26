Bristol Palin Reveals She Had 9 Breast Reconstruction Surgeries

Bristol Palin is getting candid about cosmetic surgery.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, the former "Teen Mom OG" revealed that she had undergone her ninth breast reconstruction surgery to correct a "botched" breast reduction she had at age 19.

"Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old]," Palin, 32, wrote, according to People.

"I've had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring (sic). The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life," Palin continued, adding that she was "praying this is the last surgery needed."

"Trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for," she continued. "I'm healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse."

This is not the first time Palin has opened up about cosmetic surgeries she has undergone. In March, 2021, the mom of three shared a video on social media revealing scars from a tummy tuck she had done years prior.

First, she shows off her toned stomach before zooming in on the scars and stretch marks on her hips.

"Let's get reeeel for a sec. I post what I want y'all to see. From decent angles.. and not from insecurities/scars," Palin wrote in the video reel. "Here's something I don't share," she continued as she showed the scars.

"Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to," Palin captioned the post, writing in the video. "Don't let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy."

Palin later offered details on the surgery in another Instagram story.

"It was done in early 2018," she said, according to E! News. "I don't regret it. But recovery was, (without a doubt) the worst pain of my entire life."