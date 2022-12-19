Christina Hall Questions If Breast Implants Caused Health Issues

Christina Hall is questioning whether certain cosmetic procedures including breast implants have negatively impacted her health over the years.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the HGTV star, 39, admitted that, in addition to feeling exhausted over the past few years, she had been experiencing several health issues — which she now believes could be "breast implant related."

"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she captioned a video in which she is seen laying on a bed while receiving photon LED light therapy on her face. Hall added that she dissolved all her under-eye filler because "it was causing an inflammatory reaction."

The "Christina on the Coast" star also listed her various health issues, which include inflammation, Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, brain fog, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue.

Hall is not the first prominent name to question her health issues related to breast implants. Last year Tamra Judge revealed she had her breast implants removed amid health concerns that included thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, and bladder, sinus, and gut inflammation. Also last year, former "Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley announced that she too was removing her breast implants, which she said have caused her to suffer multiple health issues over the years.

In a video posted to Instagram, Crawley said she had been experiencing hives, rashes, inflammation, and itchiness. She had undergone multiple tests but nothing showed up until she went for a mammogram, which revealed pockets of fluid behind one of her implants.

Crawley also discovered that her white blood count had been elevated over the last five years, and doctors believed this was linked to her implants.

"My body is fighting [my implants]," she explained, adding that her body "can’t heal" because it is in "fight mode constantly."

Days later, Crawley insisted via Instagram Stories, that having her implants removed was best for her health.

"I have been having these symptoms for the last five years. I have done every elimination thing: bloodwork, tests, everything imaginable to get to this point," she said, according to People.

"My rash has been really bad lately. Last night I couldn't sleep because I was so itchy," she shared, adding that her implants were the "silicone gummy bear" ones.

"I thought it was the best option to get but I realize now they have some of the most toxic ingredients in them," she said.

"I'm very confident and happy in my decision to remove them for the benefit of my health," Crawley continued. "Maintaining good mental health through this, that is a challenge. But staying strong knowing you're being your own advocate, I'm keeping that at the forefront."