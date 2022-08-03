Jane Fonda Admits She Regrets Getting a Face-Lift

Jane Fonda has admitted she "is not proud" of having a facelift and will not be going under the knife again.

The actor, 84, discussed her surgery regrets with Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, saying that she understood how easily a person could become addicted to plastic surgery.

"I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had one," she said.

"Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it," she continued. "I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it. A lot of women, I don't know, they're addicted to it."

Fonda, who reportedly had her first face-lift in her 40s and the second one in 2010, added that she did not spend a lot of money on products and treatment, instead saying she believed laughter was just as good for her skin and longevity.

"I don’t do a lot of facials. I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh," she said. "Laughter is a good thing too."

Elsewhere in the interview, Fonda spoke about aging and how she wanted to bring awareness to the fact that there are ways to age in positive and healthy ways.

"I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older. What matters isn't age, isn't that chronological number. What matters is your health," she explained, noting that her father died of heart disease when he was “6 years younger than she is now.”

"I'm almost 85, but I don't seem that old,” she said. “So getting young people to stop being afraid of being old, helping people realize that just because you're a certain age doesn't mean you have to give up on life."