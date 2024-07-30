Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Son Taken to Hospital After E-bike Crash

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a head injury from an electric bike accident in Los Angeles on Monday, it has been reported.

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, confirmed the incident, noting that the 20-year-old was riding down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. on his electric bike when he crashed into the back of a car. The outlet reported that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Jolie-Pitt was transported to a nearby hospital after complaining of head and hip pain following the collision, according to TMZ.

He is currently in stable condition and is expected to be discharged on Tuesday. Although doctors were initially worried about a minor brain bleed, the full extent of his injuries is still unknown, the outlet noted.

Sources told TMZ that Jolie-Pitt was approaching an intersection when he crashed his bike into a car stopped at a red light. According to the report, the driver of the car reportedly got out to check on Jolie-Pitt before emergency services arrived. Witnesses told the outlet that he suffered a head injury in the accident.

Jolie and her ex-husband Pitt share six children — Pax, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

The "Eternals" star, 49, and her children have grown estranged from Pitt, 60, in recent years.

In October 2022, Jolie alleged that Pitt had "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" before "grab[bing] Jolie by the head and [shaking] her" in 2016 while they were on a plane.

"At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," the documents obtained by Page Six claimed. Jolie promptly filed for divorce.

Pitt meanwhile, has denied the claims. The FBI declined to file charges against him.