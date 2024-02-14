Bobbie Jean Carter Died of Accidental Fentanyl, Meth Overdose

Bobbie Jean Carter's cause of death has been revealed.

The sister of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter died Dec. 23 of "intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine," according to a case summary report released by the Hillsborough County (Florida) Medical Examiner Department and obtained by People.

Her manner of death was listed as accidental.

According to the report, Carter was last seen by her roommate at 6:30 a.m. and was discovered unresponsive on the bathroom floor 30 minutes later. She was immediately taken to Tampa's St. Joseph's Hospital in cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m.

The report's "medical history" section indicated Carter had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, as stated by her mother, Jane, listed as her next of kin.

According to the report cited by People, propranolol (an anti-anxiety medication), omeprazole (which treats indigestion, heartburn and acid reflux), clindamycin (an antibiotic) and quetiapine (used to treat mental health conditions like schizophrenia) were listed as "preliminary meds."

According to multiple reports, Bobbie Jean Carter struggled with drug addiction. Her death comes shortly after her arrest for allegedly trying to take $55 worth of items from a Florida Hobby Lobby. She was also reportedly found in possession of drugs.

Her death adds to the difficulties faced by the Carter family, who have experienced financial problems, divorce, addiction issues, and, more recently, the death of Aaron Carter.

He was found dead at age 34 in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5, according to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The autopsy results revealed the presence of the sedative alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, in his system. The report also indicated compressed gas difluoroethane, a substance often used as a propellant in air spray cleaners. The report stated the gas "can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.