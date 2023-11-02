Aaron Carter's Fiancée Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Aaron Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of their 23-month-old son, Prince, against doctors and pharmacies for wrongful death of the late pop star, People reported.

According to court documents cited by the outlet, doctors reportedly prescribed the singer hydrocodone, oxycodone, and alprazolam with "no medical justification."

The lawsuit also alleges that doctors and pharmacies, including Walgreens, were aware of Aaron Carter's "mental health and psychiatric condition." Despite this, they reportedly provided him with medication in inconsistent quantities, which ultimately led to his death at age 34 in November of last year.

Aaron Carter died from accidental drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam on Nov. 5 2022, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed earlier this year.

He died weeks before Prince's first birthday, and was found in a bathtub at his California home.

Speaking with TMZ at the time, Martin said that his official cause of death is "not closure for me."

"It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a T-shirt and necklace in the bathtub, which doesn't make sense. Why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?" she told the outlet. "I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don't understand the chain of events, and this report only has us asking more questions."

Earlier this year, Aaron Carter's brother, Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys, opened up about the loss and how he and his family were trying to navigate it, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's definitely been tough for me and my family," he said. "It is something that we are still processing, to this day. I don't think we will ever really get over it. It's been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it."