Nick and Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dead at 41

Nick and Aaron Carter's sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, has died at age 41.

Their mother, Jane Carter, announced the death Saturday in a statement to TMZ.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," the statement read.

"When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private. However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," she added. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Details surrounding Bobbie Jean Carter's death remain unclear. However, unnamed sources close to the Carter family revealed to People magazine that she suffered a cardiac arrest and died while in Florida.

According to multiple reports, Bobbie Jean Carter struggled with drug addiction. Her death comes shortly after her arrest for allegedly trying to take $55 worth of items from a Florida Hobby Lobby. She was also reportedly found in possession of drugs.

Her death adds to the difficulties faced by the Carter family, who have experienced financial problems, divorce, addiction issues and, more recently, the death of Aaron Carter.

He was found dead at age 34 in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5, according to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The autopsy results revealed the presence of the sedative alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, in his system. The report also indicated compressed gas difluoroethane, a substance often used as a propellant in air spray cleaners. The report stated that the gas "can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.