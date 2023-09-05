'Dream Weaver' Singer Gary Wright Dead at 80

Singer-songwriter Gary Wright, who rose to prominence with his hit singles "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive" in the 1970s, has died at age 80 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia, the New York Post has reported.

News of his death was confirmed by singer Stephen Bishop in a statement posted on social media.

"It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright’s passing," Bishop wrote.

"Gary’s vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come," he added.

Wright was in the spotlight from a young age, as a child sharing the Broadway stage with Florence Henderson, later famous for her role in "The Brady Bunch," in the production "Fanny."

He later joined English rock band Spooky Tooth and also played piano for George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" album, with their collaboration forming the basis of a solid friendship.

"I always had a feeling that God existed and was helping me," Wright said in a 2014 interview. "It wasn’t really defined clearly but I knew there was something there and it wasn’t until I met George Harrison that I started to really begin to delve deeply into spiritual life."

Wright also pursued a solo career, with both "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive" reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Dream Weaver" would later receive renewed attention when it was used in the 1992 hit comedy "Wayne’s World."

Wright also enjoyed success as a member of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band, touring with the group in 2008, 2010, and 2011.

Leading tributes upon learning the news of his death was David Pack, co-founder of rock band Ambrosia, who took to social media to remember Wright.

"It’s with a heavy sigh that I bid farewell to a dear friend, the incomparable Gary Wright. I send deep condolences to his family including Rose, Dorian, & Justin," he wrote on Facebook.

"Starting with Spooky Tooth, I watched Gary evolve into a true music star. He was a legend with his breakthrough hits dream Weaver and my love is alive, as well as play keyboards on every George Harrison solo album. I truly believe Gary is in paradise and he and George are already working on new music."

Pack added: "I cherished Gary as my neighbor that I had for so many years. He would walk to my house with a bag of fresh tomatoes from his garden with his gardening hat. That’s the real Gary, a smile on face, wanting to share with his neighbor. That’s the spirit that wrote those classic songs."