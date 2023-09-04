×
Tags: smash mouth | steve harwell | dead

Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Dead at 56

By    |   Monday, 04 September 2023 12:52 PM EDT

Smash Mouth’s former lead vocalist Steve Harwell has died at age 56. 

The news was confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone by the band's manager, Robert Hayes, who noted that the singer "passed peacefully and comfortably" at home in Boise, Idaho, "surrounded by friends and family."

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original," the statement read. "A larger-than-life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle.

"Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable."

The statement added: "His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out."

A day earlier, Hayes released a statement to People saying that Harwell was in hospice care and only had "a short time" left to live.

"Even though Steve has not been with Smash Mouth for 2 years now, and the band continues to tour with new vocalist Zach Goode his legacy will live on through the music."

Smash Mouth, while fronted by Harwell, sold over 10 million albums worldwide and topped the charts with two No. 1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums, and a Grammy nomination, according to the statement. 

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Harwell was in the final stages of liver failure after struggling with alcohol abuse. The singer had previously suffered health complications, including a 2013 cardiomyopathy and Wernicke's encephalopathy diagnoses, according to People.  

In 2021, he revealed to the outlet that he would be retiring from the band to look after his physical and mental well-being.

"Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it's been an honor performing with you all these years and I can't think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with," he said at the time.

"To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you," he continued. "I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

