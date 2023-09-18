Emmy-Winning Soap Star Billy Miller Dead at 43

Daytime Emmy-winning actor Billy Miller, known for his roles in "The Young and the Restless" and "General Hospital," died Friday in Austin, Texas, at age 43.

Miller's manager confirmed the news to Variety on Sunday, which would have been the actor's 44th birthday.

"The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died," the statement reads. No cause of death has been revealed.

Miller, born on Sept. 17, 1979, in Grand Prairie, Texas, struggled with tarsal coalition, an uncommon condition that affected the cartilage in his ankles during his formative years.

He entered the entertainment industry by initially signing with Wilhelmina as a model. Later, he portrayed Richie Novak in the soap opera "All My Children" from 2007 to 2008 before moving on to "The Young and the Restless," where he portrayed Billy Abbott.

The role earned him three Daytime Emmys, including two for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series and outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Miller left the show in 2014 and went on to join "General Hospital," where he starred as a series regular, playing the role of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain, until 2019. He also starred as Marcus Specter on "Suits" for several seasons.

"Very sad news for the entire Suits family," "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh wrote on X on Sunday. "Billy Miller has passed away. I flew home once with Billy. We had a great time, bonding over the five hour flight, which seemed like it was over in minutes. A funny, smart, kind, gentle man."

Miller's additional acting credits include "NCIS," "The Rookie," "Truth Be Told," "Major Crimes," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Castle" and "Enormous."

Miller also had notable appearances in Clint Eastwood's 2014 war drama "American Sniper" and Craig Brewer's 2016 TV movie drama "Urban Cowboy," in which Nathalie Kelley starred.