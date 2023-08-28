Arleen Sorkin, 'Days of Our Lives' Star, Dead at 67

Arleen Sorkin, best known for her role in the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and as the original voice of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, has died at age 67.

An unnamed source confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that Sorkin died Thursday. Health issues had kept her from acting in recent years.

Born on Oct. 14, 1955, in Washington, Sorkin began her career as a cabaret performer and as part of a comedy troupe in the 1970s and ’80s.

Her breakthrough came in 1984, when she landed the role of Calliope Jones in "Days of Our Lives." She maintained the role until 1990 and would make return appearances in 1992, 2001, 2006, and 2010.

In 1992, Sorkin made her Harley Quinn debut in what was initially meant to be one episode of "Batman: The Animated Series." However, the character was such a hit that she returned for eight more episodes.

Sorkin also reprised the role for video games, animated movies, and various animated series over the years, including "Gotham Girls," "Justice League," and "The Batman Superman Movie: World’s Finest."

"Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin," Mark Hamill, who often recorded his lines as the Joker opposite Sorkin, wrote on social media site X. "Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones."

DC boss James Gunn also paid tribute to Sorkin on Instagram Saturday.

"Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends," he wrote.

Sorkin's other acting credits include "Duet," "Open House," "Dream On," "Ted & Venus," "I Don’t Buy Kisses Anymore," and "Frasier." For two years, from 1990 to 1992, she co-hosted "America’s Funniest People" alongside Dave Coulier and also served as a writer and producer on the TV shows "How to Marry a Billionaire" and "Fired Up." Additionally, she co-wrote the 1997 film "Picture Perfect."

Sorkin is survived by her husband, producer-writer Christopher Lloyd, and their two children.