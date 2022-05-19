'As the World Turns' Star Marnie Schulenburg Dies at 37

Soap star Marnie Schulenburg, known for her role in "As the World Turns," died Tuesday due to a complication from breast cancer at age 37, Variety reported.

The news was confirmed by her husband Zack Robidas, who thanked fans for their support after Schulenburg's diagnosis.

"Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s a-- everyday since diagnosis," he wrote in a Facebook post cited by Variety. "She is incredible. We chose to attack her diagnosis with blind optimism. We only talked about the future and continued moving forward. I don’t know if this was right but it’s all we knew how to do."

Born on May 21, 1984, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, with a degree in theater in 2006, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She kick-started her acting career in theater, performing at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival and for the Dramatists Guild of America in New York City.

Schulenburg made her daytime debut in 2007 when she appeared as Alison Stewart on CBS' "The Young and the Restless" after the character was re-introduced in the online production "Digital Daytime: L.A. Diaries." She portrayed Stewart in over 300 episodes until the show was canceled in 2010. That same year Schulenburg received a Daytime Emmy nomination.

From there she went on to play the part of Jo Sullivan in a short-lived revival of the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live." She also starred in the soap opera "Tainted Dreams" from 2014-17.

In addition to her soap-opera acting credits, Schulenburg has appeared in various prime-time series including, “Fringe,” “Army Wives,” “Blue Bloods,” “Manhattan Love Story,” “Elementary,” “The Good Fight,” and “Divorce,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Most recently, she had a recurring role alongside Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge in the upcoming third season of "City on the Hill."

Schulenburg is survived by Robidas and their daughter.