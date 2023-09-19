×
Billy Miller's Mother Confirms Actor's Suicide

By    |   Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:24 AM EDT

Actor Billy Miller's mother has confirmed the Daytime Emmy-winner's cause of death, saying that he "surrendered his life" after a lengthy battle with bipolar disorder.

Miller died Friday, just two days shy of his 44th birthday. His manager confirmed the news to Variety on Sunday, saying the actor, known for his roles in "The Young and the Restless" and "General Hospital," had struggled with "manic depression when he died."

Patricia Miller elaborated on her son's struggles in a statement to Soap Opera Digest on Monday.

"I want to personally thank the many fans and personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers and condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller," she said. "He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years.

"He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans, but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life."

Patricia Miller went on to explain that "the other causes of death being told are not true."

"I wish they were but they just aren’t," she said. "We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support."

Billy Miller started his career by signing with Wilhelmina as a model and then transitioned to acting, first appearing as Richie Novak in "All My Children" from 2007 to 2008, followed by a role as Billy Abbott in "The Young and the Restless," where he won three Daytime Emmys, including two for outstanding supporting actor and outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Miller later joined "General Hospital," portraying Jason Morgan and Drew Cain until 2019, and also featured as Marcus Specter on "Suits" for multiple seasons.

Other acting credits include "NCIS," "The Rookie," "Truth Be Told," "Major Crimes," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Castle," and "Enormous."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


