Billy Joel Praises Taylor Swift for Breaking His Miami Attendance Record

Billy Joel is praising Taylor Swift after the pop icon smashed his Miami attendance record.

Taking to Instagram, Joel posted photos of himself along with his wife, Alexis Roderick and two daughters Della Rose, 9, and Remy Anne, 6 at the concert. In the first photo, the family is seen with Swift's mother, Andrea. In the second photo, they are posing with the "Anti Hero" hitmaker.

"Our family attended the Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami where Billy Joel/Elton John's 'Face to Face' concert previously held the seating record," Joel, 75, captioned the Instagram post Monday.

"Taylor's second concert at Hard Rock Miami set a new record and ushered in a new era at Hard Rock Stadium," Joel continued. "We were so happy to be a part of this record-breaking concert! Plus, we got to celebrate with her mama."

Joel first set the record when he performed at the Hard Rock Stadium alongside Elton John in 1995, bringing in 103,694 people over two nights, but Swift toppled his record at the venue after 122,000 concertgoers rushed to see her perform over the weekend, according to Us Weekly.

"Celebrating someone's success does not negate your own. She is showing our girls all that is possible. Onward and upward #swifties," Joel concluded his post.

Swift also reflected on the record-breaking shows on Instagram Tuesday, following the conclusion of her stay at Hard Rock Stadium.

"The Eras Tour is BACK and the 3 Miami crowds we just got to play for were on a new level," she wrote, sharing a slew of photos from the performances. "With only 5 cities left to play before it's over, I knew I was going to be savoring every moment up on that stage but the bewildering passion of those crowds really blew my mind."

Swift remarked that the rain on two of the three nights "kicked up the cinematic drama," adding that she had "really missed" performing while on a break before the second leg of her Eras Tour kicked off Friday.

"The mass quantities of joyful people genuinely living in the moment and seeming truly carefree for 3.5 hours," she commented before thanking her fans for their support.

"You guys are just the best. Thank you to everyone who came and everyone who followed along online. 4 more cities left and the next one up is: New Orleans!"