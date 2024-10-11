Scooter Braun: 'Time to Move On' From Taylor Swift Feud

Scooter Braun thinks it is "time to move on" from the controversial sale of pop icon Taylor Swift's master recordings.

Appearing at Bloomberg's Screentime event in Hollywood on Thursday, the music executive pointed out that five years have passed since the ordeal. Commenting on the Max docuseries "Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood," which chronicled the fallout from the sale, he added that there were "a lot of things that were misrepresented," according to CNN.

"I think that it's important in any kind of conflict that people actually communicate directly with each other. I think doing it out on social media and in front of the whole world is not the place," Braun said. "I think when people actually take the time to stand in front of each other and have a conversation, you usually find out the monster's not real."

Braun made headlines in 2019 when he purchased Swift's longtime record label, Big Machine Records, as well as the master recordings of her first six studio albums and then later sold them to an investment fund for reportedly over $300 million despite Swift's wishes to purchase the masters herself.

She later slammed him as a "bully" and "the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry," according to the Guardian.

In November 2020, Swift said, "[Braun] would never even quote my team a price" and that she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement that would "silence [her] forever." Braun's team contested the assertion.

Swift has since rereleased four of her six albums under the name "Taylor's Version," adding previously unreleased songs known as "From the Vault Tracks."

"I want to own my music and I believe that any artist who has the desire to own their music should be able to," she said during a stop at Minneapolis during her Eras Tour last year after releasing "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."