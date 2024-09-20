Poll: Swift's Endorsement Cuts Along Party Lines

Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10 shows a stark contrast in approval of the pop star that breaks along party lines.

A new poll conducted Sept. 13-15 among 1,054 likely voters by the Daily Mail found that for Democrats, the musician boasts a favorable view of 71%. But, when it came to Republicans, Swift only garnered a 28% approval rating, with 50% among independents.

On Sept. 10, Swift took to Instagram, announcing her support of the Democrats' nominee.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for [Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she wrote.

James Johnson of J.L. Partners, who conducted the poll, commissioned by the Daily Mail, said Swift "is now viewed like many other things in American discourse, from the economy to news networks: through a partisan lens."

"Though this one might not have had much of an impact immediately, if Swift is active in October in encouraging young people to vote, it could make a difference in swing states with tight margins."