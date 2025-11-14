Billie Eilish Slams 'Pathetic Coward' Elon Musk

Billie Eilish took aim at Elon Musk on Thursday, denouncing the billionaire's growing fortune and accusing him of failing to address urgent global problems.

Eilish, 23, reposted a series of slides on her Instagram Stories that outlined potential ways the Tesla and SpaceX CEO could use his wealth to combat issues such as world hunger and wildlife extinction.

The post, originally shared by advocacy group My Voice, My Choice Organization, suggested Musk could end world hunger by 2030 if he donated $40 billion annually, or help save more than 10,000 critically endangered species with contributions between $1 billion and $2 billion a year.

The group also estimated that rebuilding Gaza could cost $53.2 billion.

Following the repost, Eilish added her own message criticizing Musk personally, calling him a "f***ing pathetic p***y b***h coward."

Her comments came shortly after Forbes reported that Musk had become the first person to reach a net worth of $500 billion.

The post marked the second time in recent weeks that Eilish has publicly criticized wealthy tech figures.

In October, the Grammy-winning artist spoke at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards, where she criticized billionaires for keeping their fortunes rather than using them to help others.

"We're in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country," Eilish said during her speech.

She added that those who "have money" should "maybe give it to some people that need it."

"Love you all, but there's a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties," she added.

The event, attended by public figures including Hailey Bieber, George Lucas, and Karlie Kloss, also highlighted Eilish's own philanthropic efforts.

Host Stephen Colbert told the audience that Eilish donated $11.5 million from her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour to initiatives addressing hunger, climate change, and pollution.

In a Wall Street Journal profile released with the event, Eilish discussed her push for sustainability in her work, saying she has made environmental responsibility central to her music, merchandise, and fragrance ventures.

"You can literally make all the same s**t with sustainable materials, and people just aren't doing it," Eilish said. "The main thing that I've learned in working with so many companies and making my own merch and my perfume is that everyone can actually do it. It's just that mostly they don't."