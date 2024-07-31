Bella Hadid 'Shocked' by Controversial Adidas Campaign

Model Bella Hadid has addressed the controversy surrounding her participation in an Adidas campaign criticized for its "unintentional" associations with the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The campaign for the retro SL72 trainers made references to the 1972 Munich Olympics, where 11 Israeli athletes and a German police officer were killed in an attack by the Palestinian group Black September.

"I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign," Hadid, who is half Palestinian, said, according to the BBC.

The campaign, launched earlier this month, featured Hadid, 27, holding a floral bouquet to promote the relaunch of a trainer first introduced in 1972, the same year as the Munich Olympics. Adidas has responded with an apology, stating that it would "revise" the campaign, confirming that Hadid, 27, has been removed from it.

Hadid meanwhile, who has been a vocal supporter of Palestinians and recently donated to relief efforts for the Gaza conflict, said, "I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated."

Hadid added: "My team should have known, Adidas should have known and I should have done more research so that I too would have known and understood, and spoken up."

The model noted that "while everyone's intentions were to make something positive and bring people together through art," the "collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process."

"I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. That will never waver [sic], and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent," she continued. "Connecting the liberation of the Palestinian people to an attack so tragic, is something that hurts my heart. Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism and this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are."

Hadid went on to describe herself as a "proud Palestinian woman" who would "forever stand by my people of Palestine while continuing to advocate for a world free of antisemitism.

"Antisemitism has no place in the liberation of the Palestinian people," she added. "I will always stand for peace over violence, any day. Hate has no place here, and I will forever advocate for not only my people, but every person worldwide."