Trump Shares Letter From Palestinian President

Former President Donald Trump used his Truth Social account to share a letter he received from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and vowed to work for peace in the Middle East.

Trump's Tuesday night post came hours after he announced a meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East! DJT" Trump posted with an image of Abbas' letter.

Abbas wrote Trump after the July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Palestinian president wished the former president "strength and safety."

"Acts of violence must not have a place in a world of law and order. Respect for the other with tolerance and valuing of human life is what must prevail," Abbas wrote.

"Despicable acts of attempted or successful assassinations are acts of weakness with failed understanding of peaceful measures to resolve conflicts. Differences must be resolved through communication with freedom of expression."

Trump replied with a handwritten message, saying: "Mahmoud, so nice. Thank you. Everything will be good, Best wishes. Donald Trump."

The former president shared the letter in an apparent attempt to strike a balance between Israel and the Palestinians after announcing he will meet with Netanyahu on Friday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, The Times of Israel reported.

Abbas' letter is a signal that the Palestinian president wants to start a new chapter with Trump after their falling out following the former president's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the U.S. embassy to the city in December 2017, Axios reported.

Trump and Abbas hadn't spoken to each other nor exchanged letters since that time.

Still angry at the time, Abbas did not acknowledge Trump in January 2020 pitching a peace plan for a two-state solution that included the establishment of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian president has been critical of President Joe Biden for not suggesting a two-state solution and for not doing enough to solve the Gaza War.