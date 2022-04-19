Bam Margera Settles Jackass Wrongful Dismissal Lawsuit Against Johnny Knoxville, Paramount

Bam Margera has dropped his lawsuit against former Jackass costar Johnny Knoxville and Paramount Pictures.

Last year, Margera filed the suit alleging he suffered "inhumane, abusive, and discriminatory treatment" on the set of "Jackass Forever," which premiered in February. Now, according to court documents obtained by People, he appears to have reached a settlement, although the terms are currently unknown.

Margera filed the lawsuit in August, also naming directors Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze, who he claimed along with Knoxville, 51, "accosted him and coerced him into signing a draconian 'Wellness Agreement,' " or else he would be cut from all future Jackass projects, People reported.

Margera, who has struggled with substance abuse and is known for his recurring stints in rehab, stated he was not given time to consult with his attorney before signing the legal document which the pro skateboarder claims required him to complete daily drug tests "multiple times per day, both scheduled and unscheduled" for months.

Margera said that he was ultimately axed from the film after he tested positive for Adderall, which he claims Tremaine, Jonze, Knoxville and Paramount "knew full well" he was taking to treat his attention deficit disorder.

"Paramount's inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced," the lawsuit obtained by People read. "Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants' discriminatory conduct towards him."

Knoxville previously commented on Margera's absence in "Jackass Forever" in an interview with Variety, saying that his former costar's absence was "heartbreaking."

"I love Bam. We all love Bam. He's our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs because we all care about him a lot," he said.

Asked if he was surprised by the lawsuit, Knoxville responded: "Yes and no. Because he's in such a way that anything's possible. So, something will break your heart — but it might not shock you."