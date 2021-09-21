'Jackass' Star Patty Perez Dead at 57

Patty Perez, known for her roles in the "Jackass" films, has died at age 57 following a battle with diabetes.

The star's daughter, Priscilla Perez, confirmed to TMZ in a report published Monday that Patty was being treated for complications related to her type 1 diabetes at a hospital in Reno when she died. Her kidneys were failing and her death was not related to COVID-19, Priscilla added.

"We want to express our immense gratitude for the love and kindness everyone has shown to our mom," Priscilla said. "Being able to entertain and bring light and happiness to people was the highlight of her life. She was so proud of the work she did in the film industry."

Priscilla set up a GoFundMe page to help the family cover funeral costs and other expenses. On the page, she described how her mother fought her illness "so hard and so long."

"If you knew our mom at any point in time she was so full of life," she said. "She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone. We never stopped fighting for her. We had faith that everything was going to work out but it was her time. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without her."

Patty rose to fame in 2006, when she appeared in "Jackass 2," and then in "Jackass 2.5" in 2007. She is not the only member of the team to have died. "Jackass" star Ryan Dunn tragically died behind the wheel during a traffic collision along with passenger Zachary Hartwell on June 20, 2011, in Pennsylvania. Mere hours before the crash, Dunn posted photos to Twitter of himself and his friends drinking.

Patty is survived by her four children, her mother, and her grandchildren.

