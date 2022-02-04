'Jackass' Stars Steve-O, Chris Pontius Sued by Man Claiming Injury in Stunt

"Jackass" stars Steve-O and Chris Pontius are being sued for negligence by a man who claims he was injured in a stunt involving personal watercraft.

Michael Vicens-Segura filed a lawsuit claiming that he had to undergo several medical procedures and as a result of the event is unable to find work, TMZ reported citing legal documents. The outlet further noted that Vicens-Segura said he cannot think normally and still suffers from "pain, suffering, and agony."

According to the lawsuit, the incident took place in 2018, when the two veteran stuntmen approached Vicens-Segura asking if they could use his watercraft for a stunt they wanted to film in Puerto Rico.

The objective was to hold a tug-of-war with two people sitting on watercraft attached to one another with a bungee cord. They would then speed off in opposite directions to see who gets pulled into the water first.

Vicens-Segura is now claiming that he was asked to hold one of the craft due to the waves but when Steve-O and Pontius hit the gas, the bungee cord attached to Steve-O came detached and hit Vicens-Segura on the side of the head, causing a gash, the legal documents read, according to TMZ.

The filing states that Vicens-Segura had to be airlifted to a hospital where he was placed in a medically-induced coma due to a fractured skull and brain bleeding, and underwent emergency surgery. Vicens-Segura is asking for over $12 million in damages.

The news came just before "Jackass Forever" was set to hit theaters this weekend. The film has received solid reviews, with The Guardian describing "Jackass Forever" as an "unstoppable comedy stunt show" that "still has a sting in its tail," and IGN hailing it as "the most well-oiled movie in the series, moving smoothly from one segment to the next with a perfect balance of pain and hilarity, with just enough recovery time in between."