Avril Lavigne Confronts Topless Protester

Avril Lavigne got vocal with a topless protester who jumped onto the stage while Lavigne was speaking at the 52nd annual Juno Awards.

According to video of the incident shared on social media, the eight-time Grammy nominee was in the process of introducing Canadian-Punjabi singer AP Dhillon at the event held Monday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, when a woman wearing pink pants and heart-shaped pasties over her breasts walked onto the stage.

Slogans including "save the green belt," "stop logging old growth now," and "land back" were written on her arms and back.

At first Lavigne tried to ignore the woman but eventually ordered the protester circled to leave the stage.

"Get the f**k off, b***h," Lavigne said as the woman was escorted away by security.

Lavigne referenced the incident later in the evening when she was awarded the Juno Fan Choice award. Taking to the stage to accept the award, Lavigne said, "Now, nobody try anything this time, or the Canadian is going to come out of me, and I'll f**k up a b***h," according to Variety.

The outlet noted that the woman was protesting the Ontario government's decision to build housing on the Greenbelt, which is a protected piece of land.

Juno Awards host Liu Simu later elaborated on the ordeal.

"If you were to have told me, before I started hosting the show, that there would be somebody taking their shirt off at the Junos and it wouldn't be me, I would be shocked," he said, according to Variety. "And it was just the most Canadian way ever that she was so gently escorted off stage. It was literally like, 'Ma'am [uses hands to demonstrate], which I think was a little bit more than she deserved."

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (CARAS) meanwhile, released a statement shortly after the event.

"We take every step to avoid interruptions to our program, but there are always risks with live events and broadcasts," it read, according to Variety. "We hope tonight's brief disruption doesn't take away from the accomplishments of this year's performers, winners and nominees."