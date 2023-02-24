×
Tags: avril lavigne | mod sun | engagement | breakup

Avril Lavigne Splits From Fiancé After Announcing Engagement

Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 February 2023 12:44 PM EST

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun split nearly a year after announcing their engagement. 

People broke the news this week, citing sources saying that they have been "on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple."

The report came shortly after TMZ published photos of Lavigne spotted hugging rapper Tyga after sharing a meal together, sparking dating rumors. However, a People source dismissed the speculation. 

"Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split," the source said. 

Lavigne and Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, were introduced by mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly early in 2021. The pair collaborated on the single "Flames," released in January of that year, and were first romantically linked a month later. They got engaged in April. 

Earlier this month Mod Sun released his latest album, "God Save the Teen," which featured a track titled "Avril's Song." Commenting on the song, the musician described it as "dark and sweet at the same time," during an interview with E! News, further noting that its lyrics are "a total metaphor" for how he's been affected by the relationship.

"I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you," he told the outlet. "I have found that person. I'm with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person."

In an interview with Metro in February 2021, Mod Sun reflected on connecting with Lavigne.

"[It was] magic, pure magic. We linked up through talking and just talking about music – she's such a music lover, she keeps her ear to what's happening now and she caught wind of my music through my brother Machine Gun Kelly," he said. 

"It's hard to even say because it's f*****g Avril Lavigne but she was like, 'I really like your song, I really like your music…'" he added. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


